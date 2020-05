Recent related videos from verified sources Argentina inmates riot over coronavirus fears



Protests inside a prison in Argentina's capital as inmates demand better protection from the virus. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:58 Published 1 week ago China Blocks Lawyer From Going Home Even After Prison Release



CHINA — A prominent Chinese human rights lawyer has been barred from returning home even after his prison release two weeks ago. Wang Quanzhang, who had taken on politically sensitive cases, such.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:36 Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Riots in Brazil, Venezuela prisons amid coronavirus: Live updates UN calls for probe into Venezuela prison riot that left 46 dead; Seven guards held in Brazil prison riot freed.

Al Jazeera 7 hours ago



Venezuela prison riot kills at least 40, including warden A prison riot in Venezuela has left at least 40 dead and 50 others injured, authorities said Saturday.

FOXNews.com 8 hours ago



