Bolivian light plane crash kills six, including four Spanish citizens Sunday, 3 May 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

A Bolivian military plane crashed on Saturday, killing two crew members and four Spanish citizens who were being transferred before a planned repatriation amid the coronavirus outbreak, the country's Air Force said. 👓 View full article

