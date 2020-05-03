Global  

World Press Freedom Day on May 3: All you need to know

Zee News Sunday, 3 May 2020 ()
Today (May 3) is 'World Press Freedom Day or World Press Day. The World Freedom Day is one of the calendar events outlined, organised and promoted by the United Nations. The day's significance is to raise awareness of the importance of freedom of the press and remind governments that it their duty to uphold the right to freedom of expression enshrined under Article 19 of the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights. 
