Video: Indian Armed forces pay tribute to Covid-19 warriors

Khaleej Times Sunday, 3 May 2020 ()
The Indian Air Force jets also flew over Rajpath for all frontline workers fighting Covid-19 disease.
News video: Covid-19 | Lockdown extension; Trains for migrants; WB Guv slams CM: Top updates

Covid-19 | Lockdown extension; Trains for migrants; WB Guv slams CM: Top updates 04:34

 Centre on Friday extended lockdown for two more weeks with certain relaxations according to the zones. MHA said restrictions extended partially after a comprehensive review. The Ministry of Home Affairs announced special trains to ferry stranded migrant labourers. Earlier, MHA had ordered the...

Watch: Armed forces pay aerial salute to corona fighters [Video]

Watch: Armed forces pay aerial salute to corona fighters

Armed forces showered flower petals at the hospitals across the nation to salute coronavirus fighters on May 03. IAF organised flypast to honour COVID-19 warriors who are treating patients selflessly..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:22Published
Watch: IAF aircraft shower flower petals at hospitals across country [Video]

Watch: IAF aircraft shower flower petals at hospitals across country

Indian Air Force aircraft paid aerial salute to corona warriors across the country. IAF also showered petals at a hospital in MP's Bhopal to honour COVID-19 warriors. IAF showered flower petals at a..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:31Published

Indian Armed Forces to express gratitude to corona warriors on May 3

The Indian armed forces will on Sunday (May 3) conduct fly-pasts, play military bands, light up ships at sea and shower flower petals at different places across...
Zee News

Saluting Covid-19 warriors: IAF choppers showers flowers on National Police Memorial in Delhi, other places

Indian Air Force choppers on Sunday showered flower petals on the National Police Memorial here and hospitals treating COVID-19 patients to express gratitude and...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes

