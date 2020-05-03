Video: Indian Armed forces pay tribute to Covid-19 warriors

Raunan Singh RT @EconomicTimes: Watch: Navy ships illuminated in Kochi ahead of salutation ceremony for corona warriors | https://t.co/EkOZ9CWUf0 https:… 2 minutes ago

sonal sharma RT @jaipur_police: Indian Armed forces say Thank You to front line #CoronaWarriors. We say Thank You to Indian Armed Forces. 🙏 Jai Hind… 2 minutes ago

Tridip C. Goswami RT @mygovassam: The stupendous display of gratitude by Indian Armed Forces through #IndiaSalutesCoronaWarriors will certainly boost the nat… 2 minutes ago

Aditya Bhau Dawande RT @Anti_Virus_: Indian armed forces giving respect and thanks to corona warriors of @AIIMSBhopal. Our armed forces once again proved that… 3 minutes ago

IChangeMyCity The Indian Armed Forces put up a grand display to express their gratitude and celebrate the efforts of frontline wa… https://t.co/c8OEPcfuSF 8 minutes ago

Pranava RT @IndianExpress: Aerial salute to corona warriors by Indian Air Force over Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in New Delhi. In a thanksgiving e… 18 minutes ago