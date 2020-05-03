World Press Freedom Day: Journalists under attack amid pandemic

Ann Banks RT @vonderleyen: On coronavirus, climate change & all our challenges, we all want the facts & truth. Freedom of expression & information ar… 2 seconds ago 54 ÉTATS NAMIBIA “World Press Freedom Day 2020 is marked in the middle of COVID-19, which makes journalists and reporters… https://t.co/vwoDE20jgR 2 seconds ago spygmi RT @mikko: Today is the World Press Freedom Day. We’re participating by giving journalists a free subscription for our Freedome VPN. See th… 4 seconds ago Sharon RT @JustinTrudeau: Day in and day out, journalists work tirelessly, often on the front lines, asking the tough questions to keep us informe… 10 seconds ago सुरेश बिधूड़ी RT @INCIndia: India slipped two places in World Press Freedom Index to 142. As we commemorate #WorldPressFreedomDay, we must remember that… 14 seconds ago Abdiqafaar RT @M_Farmaajo: Congrats to Somali journalists on World Press Freedom Day. Journalism is noble profession & Penal Code of 1964 will be refo… 16 seconds ago Rinny RT @ezrenamarwan: Holy f#%*. On labour day, you go after migrants. On World Press Freedom Day you summoned journalists. Bravo Malaysia. 🤬… 20 seconds ago LONGSHANKS RT @DominicRaab: The UK is proud to be part of the Media Freedom Coalition championing press freedom around the world today #WPFD2020. At t… 21 seconds ago