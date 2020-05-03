Boris Johnson, fiancée name son after grandfathers, doctors who 'saved Boris' life'
Sunday, 3 May 2020 () British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancée Carrie Symonds have named their newborn son in honor of their grandfathers and two of the doctors who cared for the politician while he was hospitalized with the coronavirus last month.
A day after his fiancé gave birth, Prime Minister Boris Johnson led a meeting of his top ministers on Thursday to discuss how to ease Britain's lockdown amid a backdrop of rising deaths and questions over the government's response to the COVID-19 crisis. Lauren Anthony reports.
Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds have named their newborn son Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, partly as a tribute to two intensive care doctors who treated the British prime minister for..
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds have confirmed the name of their baby son as Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, prompting a response... Football.london Also reported by •Indian Express •Newsy
