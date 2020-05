shin hye RT @gmanews: Pope says any coronavirus vaccine must be shared worldwide https://t.co/Eq5ZXI3Ys3 1 minute ago

BeyondDoubt RT @Reuters: Pope says coronavirus vaccine must be shared worldwide https://t.co/EUl5TRvkRt https://t.co/rj3Q5RYsuZ 2 minutes ago

Paulino RT @TheStarKenya: Pope Francis said it was also important to “guarantee universal access to essential technologies that allow each infected… 4 minutes ago

TheStarKenya Pope Francis said it was also important to “guarantee universal access to essential technologies that allow each in… https://t.co/J0iLltgv1o 6 minutes ago

Eraga Andrew RT @yabaleftonline: Pope Francis says coronavirus vaccine must be shared worldwide » https://t.co/A03GxWpdbs 7 minutes ago

YabaLeftOnline Media Pope Francis says coronavirus vaccine must be shared worldwide » https://t.co/A03GxWpdbs 15 minutes ago