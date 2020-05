MAM amhar RT @washingtonpost: Biden wins Kansas Democratic primary https://t.co/IIsBdyebeK 3 seconds ago EckoeSeven RT @KHiveQueenBee: Joe Biden Wins Kansas Primary Conducted Exclusively By Mail, Taking 77% of the Vote! https://t.co/zNF844O6gM 4 seconds ago Melek Ortabasi RT @DHStokyo: Wow. By switching from a caucus format to vote-by-mail, turnout SKYROCKETED in Kansas! Normally, Kansas sees about 9% of the… 6 seconds ago jkola13 RT @GussRuralWA: .@JoeBiden may not be the cool candidate but he is the right candidate. Despite a week of a ridiculous media & Twitter pil… 11 seconds ago lazou RT @nypost: Joe Biden wins Kansas primary conducted with all-mail balloting https://t.co/C2jFC3bxxA https://t.co/sn8ZwHDuEq 12 seconds ago Butch1 RT @kylegriffin1: NBC News projects that Joe Biden wins Kansas Democratic Primary. The Kansas Democratic Party conducted its presidential… 25 seconds ago Wanda Taylor RT @thehill: JUST IN: Biden wins all-mail Kansas primary https://t.co/e5zIysaMqm https://t.co/SVaQcnnTan 31 seconds ago Karin Charmley.#BIDEN2020- #FireSashaPezenik RT @dad_darius: So @JoeBiden comes through with another win in Kansas yet we’re told to believe that he’s somehow neck and neck in a race w… 44 seconds ago