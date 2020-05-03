Global  

NRA cutting staff and salaries amid coronavirus pandemic

Seattle Times Sunday, 3 May 2020 ()
The National Rifle Association has laid off dozens of employees, canceled its national convention and scuttled fundraising, membership and shooting events that normally would be key to rallying its base in an election year. The coronavirus pandemic has upended the gun-rights organization during what should be heady times for the group, in the middle of […]
