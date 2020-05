News24.com | Pick n Pay extends shopping times for pensioners and Sassa grant beneficiaries Sunday, 3 May 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The shopping hour for pensioners at Pick n Pay will move from Wednesdays to Mondays and Tuesdays to accommodate Sassa payouts, the retailer says. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Surprise Mbatha RT @News24: Pick n Pay extends shopping times for pensioners and Sassa grant beneficiaries https://t.co/5Aggw1NLVK https://t.co/8OKeSLLJWF 36 minutes ago Fairenhite Pick n Pay extends shopping times for pensioners and Sassa grant beneficiaries https://t.co/RK2hKxVmxi 1 hour ago Miss Penny WTH, so OLD people have to get up basically in the dark to be there?ARE YOU STUPID OR SOMETHING its not about them… https://t.co/aeeJ0vAGJR 2 hours ago GVT But Zupta stole that in a day??? Pick n Pay extends shopping times for pensioners and Sassa grant beneficiaries https://t.co/kLc8v6r0eO 2 hours ago