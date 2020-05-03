Covid 19 coronavirus: US nursing homes seek protection from lawsuits
Sunday, 3 May 2020 () Faced with 20,000 coronavirus deaths and counting, the United States' nursing homes are pushing back against a potential flood of lawsuits with a sweeping lobbying effort to get states to grant them emergency protection from claims...
