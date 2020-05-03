Pompeo: ‘Enormous Evidence’ Coronavirus Originated In Chinese Lab

Sunday, 3 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

By Ken Bredemeier



U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday there is “enormous evidence” that the coronavirus pandemic originated in a laboratory in Wuhan, China, not a nearby market, but declined to say whether the U.S. believes the virus was intentionally released.



U.S. intelligence officials said last week... 👓 View full article

