Pompeo: ‘Enormous Evidence’ Coronavirus Originated In Chinese Lab
Sunday, 3 May 2020 () By Ken Bredemeier
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday there is “enormous evidence” that the coronavirus pandemic originated in a laboratory in Wuhan, China, not a nearby market, but declined to say whether the U.S. believes the virus was intentionally released.
