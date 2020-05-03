Global  

Pompeo: ‘Enormous Evidence’ Coronavirus Originated In Chinese Lab

Sunday, 3 May 2020
By Ken Bredemeier

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday there is “enormous evidence” that the coronavirus pandemic originated in a laboratory in Wuhan, China, not a nearby market, but declined to say whether the U.S. believes the virus was intentionally released. 

U.S. intelligence officials said last week...
State Dept. Spox: Demanding Coronavirus Info From China Not Part of 'Blame Game'

State Dept. Spox: Demanding Coronavirus Info From China Not Part of 'Blame Game' 03:02

 Accusations are flying between U.S. and Chinese officials over how each country is handling the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Fox News on Wednesday that the Chinese Communist Party has a "responsibility to tell the world how this pandemic got out of China and all...

