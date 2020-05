Recent related videos from verified sources Uber giving 50k worth of free rides to abuse victims



Uber is donating thousands of free rides and meals to people experiencing domestic violence. Many organizations are reporting increased incidents of abuse while people are stuck at home. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:21 Published 1 week ago Coronavirus In Texas: Local Shelter Sees Spike In Domestic Violence Calls, Severity



North Texas shelter SafeHaven has seen a spike in domestic violence calls and severity since stay at home orders were placed due to the coronavirus. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:34 Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Bishops ask parishes to help domestic abuse victims amid lockdown CNA Staff, Apr 30, 2020 / 05:00 am (CNA).- The bishops of England and Wales have urged parishes to help domestic abuse victims after a surge in requests for aid...

CNA 4 days ago



LGBT+ domestic abuse victims are staying with perpetrators in lockdown because no refuge spaces are available LGBT+ victims of domestic abuse are being forced to stay with their perpetrators because no refuge spaces are available, a leading charity has found. The LGBT...

PinkNews 17 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this