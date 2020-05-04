Global  

Global coronavirus cases surpass 3.5 million, although rate slowing

Reuters India Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
Global coronavirus cases surpassed 3.5 million on Monday, with deaths nearing a quarter of a million, although the rate of fatalities and new cases has slowed from peaks reached last month, a Reuters tally shows.
