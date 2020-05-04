Global coronavirus cases surpass 3.5 million, although rate slowing
Monday, 4 May 2020 () Global coronavirus cases surpassed 3.5 million on Monday, with deaths nearing a quarter of a million, although the rate of fatalities and new cases has slowed from peaks reached last month, a Reuters tally shows.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday reported 1,122,486 US cases of the novel coronavirus.
That's an increase of 29,671 cases from its previous count.
According to Reuters, the..
Global cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday surpassed three million, with more than a third reported in the United States, according to the latest figures... FOXNews.com Also reported by •Premium Times Nigeria •Reuters •Reuters India •RTTNews