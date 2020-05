Dash_India RT @Reuters: Japan's PM expected to extend state of emergency until end-May: NHK https://t.co/GDojcbrByz https://t.co/JQrD714BS4 4 minutes ago

JS Martin II RT @starsandstripes: Japan expected to extend its nationwide state of emergency through May 31 https://t.co/oCI7S8dcBM 16 minutes ago

Stars and Stripes Japan expected to extend its nationwide state of emergency through May 31 https://t.co/oCI7S8dcBM 23 minutes ago

😈ℭγκɑ ℿ℘ɑɞσɕλɑɞϰɑᴙ😈 Japan’s PM expected to extend state of emergency until end-May: NHK https://t.co/Hu521v21fy https://t.co/kC6903Kvmz 34 minutes ago

MJB Times Japan's PM expected to extend state of emergency until end-May: NHK https://t.co/W8vsDXbgt5 38 minutes ago

Democracy In Motion "Japan’s PM expected to extend state of emergency until end-May: NHK" May 4, 2020 TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Pri… https://t.co/awnWvwXpVF 41 minutes ago

Cathleen Marshall Japan's PM expected to extend state of emergency until end-May: NHK https://t.co/kdcV5TrilO 52 minutes ago