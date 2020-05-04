Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > When will Boris Johnson send Britain back to work?

When will Boris Johnson send Britain back to work?

IndiaTimes Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due this week to present a possible way out of the coronavirus lockdown to get the world's fifth largest economy back to work without triggering a second spike in cases.​
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: British PM Boris Johnson joins UK clap, thanks 'fantastic NHS & carers'

British PM Boris Johnson joins UK clap, thanks 'fantastic NHS & carers' 01:08

 Recently-recovered British PM Boris Johnson clapped for hospital staff and care workers. Johnson joined the UK clap to thank frontline coronavirus fighters. The applause has become an emotional ritual to express gratitude to health workers. The British PM appeared on the doorstep of his 10 Downing...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

UK is past the peak, says PM Johnson, promising lockdown exit plan [Video]

UK is past the peak, says PM Johnson, promising lockdown exit plan

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Britain is past the peak of its coronavirus outbreak and has promised to set out a lockdown exit strategy next week. Adam Reed reports

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:38Published
Boris Johnson: UK is past the coronavirus peak [Video]

Boris Johnson: UK is past the coronavirus peak

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has returned to work and leads the Government's daily update on the coronavirus outbreak at 10 Downing Street. Mr Johnson said the UK was “past the peak” of the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Some states relax social distancing, Boris Johnson returns to work, 'The Last Dance': 5 things to know Monday

Some states relax social distancing restrictions, Britain's Boris Johnson heads back to work and more things to start your Monday.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesSeattlePI.comCTV NewsNews24

Explainer: When will PM Johnson send Britain back to work?

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due next week to present a possible way out of the coronavirus lockdown to get the world's fifth largest economy back to...
Reuters India Also reported by •USATODAY.comSeattle TimesSeattlePI.comIndiaTimes

Tweets about this

GRAILIST

Holy Grail Naija RT @Reuters: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due this week to present a possible way out of the coronavirus lockdown to get the world’s… 8 seconds ago

Reuters

Reuters UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due this week to present a possible way out of the coronavirus lockdown to get t… https://t.co/hIGsBCTUeV 16 seconds ago

KettlewellCraig

Craig Kettlewell RT @piersmorgan: You're right & Boris Johnson is wrong. Telling people we're over the peak, when we don't actually know that, is reckless b… 2 minutes ago

Astromags

Maggie #Endthelockdown @SteveBakerHW You seem to be the only sensible MP, you will go far, but when the time comes and it will, facts abou… https://t.co/wEQR4DMjrx 18 minutes ago

bikeregister

BikeRegister RT @roadcc: Boris Johnson says far more commuters will need to cycle when nation begins to emerge from lockdown #cycling https://t.co/KrGAu… 18 minutes ago

meganemilybtin1

megan x Does anyone know when the next announcement from Boris Johnson will be? @BorisJohnson #UKlockdown 24 minutes ago

SocialistVoice

Socialist Voice 🌐 Britain's year six primary school pupils may return on 1 June amid coronavirus restrictions Boris Johnson set to… https://t.co/De71Le4Y4V 26 minutes ago

martinbarr3

Martin Barr RT @johnpilger: "Our country remains extremely well prepared," lied Boris Johnson on 7 April. The lethal clown returns today. When will Bri… 47 minutes ago