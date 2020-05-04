When will Boris Johnson send Britain back to work?
Monday, 4 May 2020 () British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due this week to present a possible way out of the coronavirus lockdown to get the world's fifth largest economy back to work without triggering a second spike in cases.
Recently-recovered British PM Boris Johnson clapped for hospital staff and care workers. Johnson joined the UK clap to thank frontline coronavirus fighters. The applause has become an emotional ritual to express gratitude to health workers. The British PM appeared on the doorstep of his 10 Downing...
Some states relax social distancing restrictions, Britain's Boris Johnson heads back to work and more things to start your Monday.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Seattle Times •SeattlePI.com •CTV News •News24
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due next week to present a possible way out of the coronavirus lockdown to get the world's fifth largest economy back to... Reuters India Also reported by •USATODAY.com •Seattle Times •SeattlePI.com •IndiaTimes
Tweets about this
Holy Grail Naija RT @Reuters: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due this week to present a possible way out of the coronavirus lockdown to get the world’s… 8 seconds ago
Reuters UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due this week to present a possible way out of the coronavirus lockdown to get t… https://t.co/hIGsBCTUeV 16 seconds ago
Craig Kettlewell RT @piersmorgan: You're right & Boris Johnson is wrong. Telling people we're over the peak, when we don't actually know that, is reckless b… 2 minutes ago
Maggie #Endthelockdown@SteveBakerHW You seem to be the only sensible MP, you will go far, but when the time comes and it will, facts abou… https://t.co/wEQR4DMjrx 18 minutes ago
BikeRegister RT @roadcc: Boris Johnson says far more commuters will need to cycle when nation begins to emerge from lockdown #cycling https://t.co/KrGAu… 18 minutes ago