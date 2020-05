Tara Maller RT @WestWingReport: Supreme Court will hear a case via conference call for the first time today - you can actually listen in starting at 10… 9 seconds ago victor mattoon RT @FreedomofPress: For the first time in its history, the Supreme Court will stream its oral arguments live today. A win for transparency,… 15 seconds ago Jeff RT @CBSNews: Listen live: Supreme Court to stream oral arguments for first time as justices work remotely https://t.co/rkTFIOGmIp https://t… 20 seconds ago Kimberly S RT @NinaTotenberg: Starting today at 10am ET for the first time in its 231-year history #SCOTUS will hear oral arguments by phone. It will… 22 seconds ago Erik Almquist RT @RepHertel: The United States Supreme Court is meeting virtually for the first time today. Tell me again why the Michigan Legislature ca… 38 seconds ago N.L. Webber RT @NPR: The Supreme Court begins an extraordinary two weeks of oral arguments today. It will be the first time in history that the court… 2 minutes ago WUWF Public Media Supreme Court arguments resume today via telephone hookup instead of in person. And for the first time in history,… https://t.co/PHylToiq2b 2 minutes ago Syed salman RT @CNN: The Supreme Court is broadcasting live audio of oral arguments Monday, as they hear cases via teleconference for the first time ev… 2 minutes ago