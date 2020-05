You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Fake News: Who starts viral misinformation?



Conspiracy theories and speculation about coronavirus have flooded social media. But who starts these rumours? And who spreads them? Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 02:50 Published 4 days ago Twitter Target 5G Misinformation On Their Platform



A conspiracy theory is circulating social media that 5G technology is behind the spread of the coronavirus. Twitter is targeting this theory as part of their cradown on misinformation on their.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:32 Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Oscar-Winner’s Satanic Conspiracy Theory on COVID-19 and Crypto Goes Viral Oscar-winning director shares conspiracy theory which claims Microsoft’s recent crypto mining patent is satanic.

The Cointelegraph 2 days ago





Tweets about this