LONDON (AP) — Dave Greenfield, the keyboard player with British punk band The Stranglers and who penned the music to their biggest hit, Golden Brown, has died after testing positive for coronavirus. He was 71. The band's official website announced that Greenfield died on Sunday after contracting the virus following a stay in a hospital […]