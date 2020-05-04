Global  

Labour opposition will support any lockdown extension, says UK's Starmer

Reuters Monday, 4 May 2020
Britain's opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer said on Monday he would support any extension of social distancing measures, calling for a "national consensus" on the next phase of the country's response to the coronavirus outbreak.
