'Disbelief': Man slammed for wearing KKK hood after city asks people to wear face masks

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
'Disbelief': Man slammed for wearing KKK hood after city asks people to wear face masksA San Diego man has been slammed after he wore a KKK hood to a shopping centre after health officials asked its residents to wear a face mask in public.The man was spotted at the Vons supermarket in Santee, California, sparking...
