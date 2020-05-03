Global  

Cuomo Announces 7-State Coalition For Buying PPE

Newsy Sunday, 3 May 2020 ()
Watch VideoNew York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced a joint purchasing agreement along with six other nearby states to purchase personal protective equipment amid the coronavirus.

New York – in a coalition with New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Rhode Island and Massachusetts – will be able to be more...
