Cuomo Announces 7-State Coalition For Buying PPE Sunday, 3 May 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Watch VideoNew York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced a joint purchasing agreement along with six other nearby states to purchase personal protective equipment amid the coronavirus.



New York – in a coalition with New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Rhode Island and Massachusetts – will be able to be more... 👓 View full article

Recent related videos from verified sources N.Y. Joins Consortium Of States To Buy PPE



Gov. Cuomo announced Sunday that New York will team up with New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Rhode Island to purchase needed equipment, so that they don't bid against.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:54 Published 1 day ago Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Coronavirus Update



Cuomo announced that New York is joining a regional coalition of seven Northeastern states to make those purchases as a block, which he believes will help lower the prices and enable to states to.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 56:47 Published 1 day ago

