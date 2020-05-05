Global  

UK to test COVID-19 tracing app on the Isle of Wight this week

Reuters India Tuesday, 5 May 2020
Britain will start testing its own COVID-19 tracing app on the Isle of Wight from Tuesday, hoping that the technology in combination with more testing and tracking will help limit transmission of the coronavirus.
News video: Jonathan Van-Tam urges downloads of contact-tracing app to ease lockdown measures

 NHS bosses have urged the public to download the new contact-tracing app to help to ease lockdown measures and save lives. The smartphone app begins testing on the Isle of Wight this week as a new part of the Government’s test, track and trace strategy and will be central to its efforts in slowing...

All you need to know from the May 4 UK coronavirus briefing [Video]

A round-up of the Government's daily Covid-19 press conference, where Matt Hancock announced a pilot of a track and trace app will begin on the Isle of Wight.

Invasive species may thrive without wildlife reserves' intervention [Video]

Debbie Tann, chief executive of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust, explains the problems facing nature reserves during the coronavirus crisis. Donations are down and Ms Tann expects that her..

NHS coronavirus app to be trialled on Isle of Wight this week and rolled out nationally 'by end of May

A new NHS app to help trace those who have come into contact with coronavirus will be rolled out later this month, the government has said.
Coronavirus: First workers to trial NHS tracing app

If the Isle of Wight trial is successful, the app could be available nationwide within weeks, ministers say.
