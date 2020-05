Recent related videos from verified sources Tesla tumbles after Musk tweets stock too high



Shares of Tesla tumbled on Friday (May 1) after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted that the electric carmaker's high-flying stock was overly expensive. This report produced by Chris Dignam. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:16 Published 3 days ago Elon Musk Calls Stay-At-Home Orders 'Facist'



Elon Musk may make $750 million but it’s at risk of being stopped if Tesla’s factories remain closed. According to Business Insider, Musk said shutdown of his Fremont plant “should be identified.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 4 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Here’s what Elon Musk needs to get his $750M payday from Tesla Elon Musk is close to a groin-thumping $750 million payoff now that Tesla stock has recovered much of its value lost since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic...

The Next Web 1 week ago



Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti Reportedly Welcome First Child The 'Black Widow' hitmaker is said to have given birth to her first child, a baby boy, with her rapper boyfriend, whom she has dated for more than a year.

AceShowbiz 5 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this