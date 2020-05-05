Two Americans captured in failed invasion attempt, Venezuela’s Maduro says
Tuesday, 5 May 2020 () CARACAS, Venezuela – President Nicolás Maduro said his government had captured two American “mercenaries” Monday in a murky operation allegedly intended to infiltrate Venezuela, incite rebellion and apprehend its leaders, adding a fresh complication to escalating tensions between Washington and Caracas. The socialist leader said the plan was to kill him. In a lengthy speech […]
Caracas (AFP) May 4, 2020
Venezuela's attorney general on Monday accused opposition leader Juan Guaido of contracting "mercenaries" to lead an "invasion" that... Energy Daily Also reported by •Deutsche Welle •IndiaTimes •Seattle Times