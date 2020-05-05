Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Two Americans captured in failed invasion attempt, Venezuela’s Maduro says

Two Americans captured in failed invasion attempt, Venezuela’s Maduro says

Seattle Times Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
CARACAS, Venezuela – President Nicolás Maduro said his government had captured two American “mercenaries” Monday in a murky operation allegedly intended to infiltrate Venezuela, incite rebellion and apprehend its leaders, adding a fresh complication to escalating tensions between Washington and Caracas. The socialist leader said the plan was to kill him. In a lengthy speech […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Venezuela appoints alleged drug trafficker as new oil minister [Video]

Venezuela appoints alleged drug trafficker as new oil minister

President Maduro removed president of state oil company PDVSA and replaced him with Tareck El Aissami, a confidant who has been indicted by US Justice Department for alleged drug trafficking.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:12Published
Trump Administration Announces Operation Near Venezuela [Video]

Trump Administration Announces Operation Near Venezuela

The Trump administration announced Wednesday afternoon that the U.S. is moving newly-deployed naval ships toward the coast of Venezuela as it enhances counter-narcotic operations in the Caribbean..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 06:56Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Ex-Green Beret led failed attempt to oust Venezuela’s Maduro

MIAMI (AP) — The plan was simple, but perilous. Some 300 heavily armed volunteers would sneak into Venezuela from the northern tip of South America. Along the...
Seattle Times

Venezuela accuses opposition leader of links to failed 'invasion'

Venezuela accuses opposition leader of links to failed 'invasion'Caracas (AFP) May 4, 2020 Venezuela's attorney general on Monday accused opposition leader Juan Guaido of contracting "mercenaries" to lead an "invasion" that...
Energy Daily Also reported by •Deutsche WelleIndiaTimesSeattle Times

Tweets about this