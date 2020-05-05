Karl Marx's 202nd birth anniversary on May 5: Famous quotes of the greatest socio-economic crusader
|
Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
Today (May 5) is the 202nd birth anniversary of legendary philosopher and social thinker Karl Marx. The philosophy and socio-political theories of Marx have not only changed the shape of civilisations, but also gave them a new direction of life. Born on May 5, 1818, Marx belonged to Germany and he had played an important role in giving voice to the discriminated proletariat class, who were burdened with high taxes and were facing exploitation.