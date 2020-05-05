Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vijay Mallya appeals to UK Supreme Court as last ditch effort to prevent extradition to India

Mid-Day Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
As a last ditch effort to prevent his extradition to India, embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya on Monday filed an application in UK Supreme Court to prevent implementation of an earlier order that made his return to India imminent.

The application came after a gap of almost two weeks after the London High Court on April 20...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Discharged From Hospital

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Discharged From Hospital 00:32

 U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was discharged on Wednesday from the hospital. According to Reuters, the 87-year-old had been hospitalized for a benign gall bladder condition. During her time in the hospital, she took part remotely in arguments in two cases. In a statement court...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus cases in India cross 67,000 mark with more than 2 thousand dead | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus cases in India cross 67,000 mark with more than 2 thousand dead | Oneindia News

According to the Health Ministry,India on Monday reported it’s biggest single-day spike of 4,213 infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 67,152. Of these, 20,917 are..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:04Published
5 Air India pilots test positive for Coronavirus, all asymptomatic | Oneindia News [Video]

5 Air India pilots test positive for Coronavirus, all asymptomatic | Oneindia News

According to sources, Five pilots of Air India have tested positive for coronavirus. They were detected after 77 pilots of the airline were tested for the virus yesterday on priority basis. None of the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:30Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Vijay Mallya asks govt to accept loan repayment offer, close case against him

Embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who is fighting against his extradition to India, on Thursday asked the government to accept his offer to repay 100 per cent...
IndiaTimes

Mallya asks govt to accept loan repayment offer

Embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who is fighting against his extradition to India, on Thursday asked the government to accept his offer to repay 100 per cent...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this