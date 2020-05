In Japan, the ‘Murder Hornet’ Is Both a Lethal Threat and a Tasty Treat Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Long before the insects found their way to American shores, some Japanese prized them for their numbing crunch and the venomous buzz they add to liquor. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this