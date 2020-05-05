Global  

India's capital reopens liquor stores, imposes 70 percent 'special corona fee' tax to crack down on crowds

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 5 May 2020
Officials in India’s capital city are imposing a whopping 70 percent tax on alcohol purchases after residents failed to practice social distancing measures on the first day liquor stores were reopened. 
A man showered flower petals on people standing in queues outside liquor shops in Chander Nagar area of Delhi. Amid lockdown extension, people in large numbers thronged the liquor stores and stood in..

Amid lockdown 3.0 and followed relaxations, people line up outside a liquor shop in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar. Delhi Government has imposed a "Special Corona Fee" of 70% tax on Maximum Retail Price of the..

Delhi govt levies 70% 'Special Corona Fee' on sale of liquor; Andhra Pradesh charges 75%

In West Bengal, too, the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in the state had hiked the price of liquor by 30% a week back.
DNA Also reported by •Reuters India

