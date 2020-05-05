India's capital reopens liquor stores, imposes 70 percent ‘special corona fee’ tax to crack down on crowds
Tuesday, 5 May 2020 () Officials in India’s capital city are imposing a whopping 70 percent tax on alcohol purchases after residents failed to practice social distancing measures on the first day liquor stores were reopened.
A man showered flower petals on people standing in queues outside liquor shops in Chander Nagar area of Delhi. Amid lockdown extension, people in large numbers thronged the liquor stores and stood in..