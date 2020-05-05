Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > UK's coronavirus death toll highest in Europe as it crosses 32,000

UK's coronavirus death toll highest in Europe as it crosses 32,000

Zee News Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
The ONS figures, which are collated on a weekly basis, are based on all mentions of COVID-19 on a death certificate, including suspected cases of the disease.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: UK COVID-19 Death Toll Comparison With Italy

UK COVID-19 Death Toll Comparison With Italy 00:35

 LONDON (Reuters) - The British government sought on Sunday to deflect questions over a coronavirus death toll that is Europe’s second worst after Italy, with officials saying it would take a long time before the full picture became clear. Deaths rose to 28,446 as of May 2 - just short of Italy -...

Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. COVID-19 Death Projections Climb To 135,000 By August Due To Eased Restrictions [Video]

U.S. COVID-19 Death Projections Climb To 135,000 By August Due To Eased Restrictions

A coronavirus mortality model projects that nearly 135,000 Americans will die from COVID-19 by early August. The data has been revised and is now almost double previous projections, pushing the death..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published
New Model Has Doubled Projected Coronavirus Death Toll By August [Video]

New Model Has Doubled Projected Coronavirus Death Toll By August

Michael George reports researchers at the University of Washington predict death toll could rise to 134,000 if strict social distancing measures are eased.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:56Published

Recent related news from verified sources

UK passes Italy with worst coronavirus death toll in Europe after fresh spike in fatalities

Britain has overtaken Italy to report the highest official death toll from the coronavirus in Europe with more than 32,000 deaths, new figures show.
SBS Also reported by •IndependentReutersDeutsche WelleSeattle TimesBBC NewsFOXNews.comMarketWatch

Coronavirus: UK death toll passes Italy to be highest in Europe

The UK's daily death figure, recorded by the government, is now 29,427 - the highest in Europe.
BBC News Also reported by •Deutsche WelleSeattle TimesIndependentFOXNews.comReuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DrCarolPercy

Carol Percy RT @ehealthandfitne: UK overtakes Italy to record highest coronavirus death toll anywhere in Europe - CNN https://t.co/IMxiSKKlWU 16 seconds ago

bellabean2

🖤 Arabella #CountryBeforeParty #WeAreEUrope 🖖 RT @piersmorgan: BREAKING: Britain now has highest #coronavirus death toll in Europe & 2nd highest in the world after the U.S. https://t.c… 16 seconds ago

choclateprinc

 RT @NorbertElekes: NEW: UK coronavirus death toll overtakes Italy's as the second-highest in the world. 18 seconds ago

gillianthurston

gillian thurston Calls for inquiry as UK reports highest Covid-19 death toll in Europe https://t.co/MVX7aGLGO9 25 seconds ago

TracyAmariah

i dont give a heck RT @Independent: UK now has highest coronavirus death toll in Europe https://t.co/jLVRYVBD4Y 26 seconds ago

debbie_welsh

Debbie Welsh RT @evolvepolitics: You really have to hand it to the UK media, don’t you. Despite having the highest death toll in Europe, and despite th… 27 seconds ago

sam8wheatley

Sam Wheatley RT @ProfKarolSikora: There is no international standardised method for recording Coronavirus fatalities. Italy's stats agency said their d… 28 seconds ago

ItzDanLad

ltzDanLad RT @PeterStefanovi2: Last week Boris Johnson claimed the UK had avoided the tragedy that had engulfed other countries https://t.co/dZ9aalWu… 30 seconds ago