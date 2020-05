Freestyle footballer travels 50 miles while doing keepie uppies A freestyle footballer is hoping to add to his collection of world records after travelling 50 miles across a Siberian lake - while doing half a million KEEPIE UPPIES. John Farnworth defied..

Polar bear cubs venture out of their den for the first time



These playful polar bear cubs pose for the perfect family paw-trait after venturing out of their den for the very first time, before taking a well earned snooze curled up with their mum. The baby.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:15 Published on March 23, 2020