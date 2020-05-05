Putin decorates Kim Jong-un with Medal of Victory

Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree awarding DPRK leader Kim Jong-un with the Russian medal dedicated to "75 years of Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945". According to the Facebook page of the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang, the North Korean leader was awarded for "a great personal contribution to immortalizing the memory of Soviet citizens who died and were buried in the DPRK and for his concern for the safety of burial places and memorials of Soviet soldiers." Interestingly, foreign nationals can be awarded with the above-mentioned medal only if they fought in the ranks of the Red Army or the Navy or in partisan units during the Second World War. Kim Jong-un’s grandfather, Kim Il-sung, the founder of North Korea, used to be a partisan. 👓 View full article

