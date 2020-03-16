Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Chris Christie says US economy should reopen as 'there are going to be deaths no matter what'

Chris Christie says US economy should reopen as 'there are going to be deaths no matter what'

Independent Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
'We have to stand up for the American way of life'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

'America will again and soon be open for business' -Trump [Video]

'America will again and soon be open for business' -Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he will not allow the coronavirus to do long-lasting damage to the U.S. economy and that he would consider how to move forward after a 15-day shutdown ends..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:28Published
Fed slashes rates in emergency coronavirus move, Trump calls action 'terrific' [Video]

Fed slashes rates in emergency coronavirus move, Trump calls action 'terrific'

With panic buying on Main Street and fear-driven sell-offs on Wall Street, the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates to near zero on Sunday in another emergency move to help shore up the U.S. economy..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:28Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ILebro

Jacob RT @brooklynmarie: Today I got the idea to put together a thread of every public official, elected or appointed, who is advocating for or t… 30 seconds ago

ArthurAndrews5

Arthur Andrews RT @thedailybeast: Joy Behar ripped into Chris Christie for saying Americans will need to sacrifice and accept more death in order to quick… 2 minutes ago

56blackcat

Ann is still european & in lockdown 😷 RT @vankapro: #Christie says we will have to 'learn to accept more deaths' to reopen economy,compares it to WW2...😷 #pandemic VankaPro☀️🌊🌊🌊… 4 minutes ago

TheLadyArcher77

@theLadyArcher77 🏹 Chris Christie says 'there are going to be deaths' in pitch to reopen the US economy https://t.co/kYYNioR1IL This… https://t.co/DLwuaOABwK 5 minutes ago