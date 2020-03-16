Chris Christie says US economy should reopen as 'there are going to be deaths no matter what'

With panic buying on Main Street and fear-driven sell-offs on Wall Street, the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates to near zero on Sunday in another emergency move to help shore up the U.S. economy..
Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:28Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Jacob RT @brooklynmarie: Today I got the idea to put together a thread of every public official, elected or appointed, who is advocating for or t… 30 seconds ago
Arthur Andrews RT @thedailybeast: Joy Behar ripped into Chris Christie for saying Americans will need to sacrifice and accept more death in order to quick… 2 minutes ago