Recent related videos from verified sources New generation of doctors have been given a 'fast track' graduation because of due to coronavirus



A new generation of doctors about to tackle coronavirus on the frontline have been given a 'fast track' graduation ceremony today (Fri) - via video link.More than 220 final year medical students from.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:57 Published on April 3, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this