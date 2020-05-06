Global  

Massive fire shoots up UAE high-rise tower; multiple injuries reported

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
The 48-story high-rise Abbco Tower in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) caught fire Tuesday evening, sending flames shooting up the sides of the building.
 Firefighters brought under control a fire that broke out at a residential tower in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday night (May 5), Sharjah's government media office said.

