Stormtrooper Gets Arrested for Carrying a Toy Blaster Rifle Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ( 1 day ago )

These Canadian police go full idiot mode arresting a Stormtrooper promoting a business. These Canadian police go full idiot mode arresting a Stormtrooper promoting a business. 👓 View full article

Recent related news from verified sources Cops Take Down Stormtrooper for Toy Blaster on 'Star Wars' Day May the 4th be with you quickly turned into may the Lethbridge, Alberta police force have mercy on you ... when cops took down a Stormtrooper for including a toy...

TMZ.com 2 days ago



