Nova Scotia mass killer should be subjected to psychological autopsy: experts

CTV News Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
The Mounties have said little about possible motives behind the recent spree killing in Nova Scotia, but experts say police could use an unusual tool, a psychological autopsy, to help them find answers.
Canadians Wear Red To Remember Nova Scotia Shooting Victims [Video]

Canadians Wear Red To Remember Nova Scotia Shooting Victims

RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson will become the first officer in the force without a regimental funeral due to COVID-19 social distancing measures. Still, that didn't stop Canadians from coming together in..

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 01:23Published
Tributes Pour In For Nova Scotia Shooting Victims [Video]

Tributes Pour In For Nova Scotia Shooting Victims

From waterfalls to hearts in the sky, tributes big and small have been pouring for victims of Canada's deadliest mass shooting.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 01:47Published

Media consortium seeking search warrants from Nova Scotia mass shooting

A provincial court judge says she'll push to hold hearings as quickly as possible on the public release of search warrants from the investigation into the recent...
CP24 Also reported by •CTV News

Nova Scotia RCMP to update public on investigation into mass shooting

More than a week after one of the deadliest mass killings in Canadian history, Nova Scotia RCMP are scheduled to give an update on their investigation.
CBC.ca Also reported by •CTV News

