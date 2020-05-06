Global  

Mask factory played 'Live and Let Die' during Trump visit

Independent Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
Executives had to shout above 'Live and Let Die' which played during Donald Trump's tour around Phoenix's N-95 mask plant on Tuesday
 President Donald Trump on Tuesday visited a Honeywell factory in Phoenix, Arizona. The facility produces personal protective equipment, or PPE, including face masks. Signs at the factory instructed mask-wearing for all. However, neither Trump nor anyone in his retinue wore masks. The facility also...

