Mask factory played 'Live and Let Die' during Trump visit
Executives had to shout above 'Live and Let Die' which played during Donald Trump's tour around Phoenix's N-95 mask plant on Tuesday
President Donald Trump on Tuesday visited a Honeywell factory in Phoenix, Arizona. The facility produces personal protective equipment, or PPE, including face masks. Signs at the factory instructed mask-wearing for all. However, neither Trump nor anyone in his retinue wore masks. The facility also... No Thanks: Trump Refuses To Wear Mask At Arizona Mask Factory 00:38
