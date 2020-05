Wide Owl RT @Kevyla: Have they ever actually tested 100k in a day yet??? Boris Johnson doubles coronavirus testing target to 200,000 per day by end… 1 minute ago Prompt News Online UK govt. plans to conduct 200,000 COVID-19 tests daily by end of May – Johnson https://t.co/8Z4ICnvG7E 6 minutes ago Andrea McCoy ☘️ RT @ABC: A toddler had the sweetest reaction being reunited with his father after five weeks apart amid the COVID-19 pandemic. His father h… 33 minutes ago SYH RT @RobertB13844710: So within a couple of hours of Brexit Boris announcing 200,000 target it is being described as 'operational'....sounds… 37 minutes ago Robert Bob So within a couple of hours of Brexit Boris announcing 200,000 target it is being described as 'operational'....sou… https://t.co/1iqsaIPqbl 39 minutes ago 𝑻𝒉𝒐𝒎𝒂𝒔 𝑴𝒊𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒆𝒍 🎧🧢 RT @IndyPolitics: Boris Johnson doubles coronavirus testing target to 200,000 per day by end of May https://t.co/gLb2N7i4bJ 47 minutes ago Le Nam Giang Boris Johnson...Promise...200...Daily...Coronavirus...Test...UK...End...May...China...Ambassador...Slam...British..… https://t.co/NGRI4ZJsSs 48 minutes ago Indy Politics Boris Johnson doubles coronavirus testing target to 200,000 per day by end of May https://t.co/gLb2N7i4bJ 50 minutes ago