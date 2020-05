News24.com | 19 000 stolen ancient artifacts recovered as 101 arrested for illegal trade Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Police have arrested 101 people and recovered 19 000 stolen artefacts in an international crackdown on gangs trafficking art stolen from war-stricken countries, museums and archaeological sites, Interpol has said. 👓 View full article

