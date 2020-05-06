Harry and Meghan share video of Archie on his 1st birthday

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 7 hours ago Harry and Meghan celebrate son Archie’s first birthday with a story 02:54 The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have marked their son’s first birthday by posting a video of Meghan reading to a beaming Archie. With her son in her lap and proud father Harry behind the camera, Meghan holds the classic children’s tale Duck! Rabbit! – one of Archie’s favourite books.