Harry and Meghan share video of Archie on his 1st birthday

CBS News Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
Meghan read one of Archie's most beloved stories, "Duck! Rabbit!" while his father, Prince Harry, was behind the camera, capturing the birthday boy.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Harry and Meghan celebrate son Archie’s first birthday with a story

Harry and Meghan celebrate son Archie’s first birthday with a story 02:54

 The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have marked their son’s first birthday by posting a video of Meghan reading to a beaming Archie. With her son in her lap and proud father Harry behind the camera, Meghan holds the classic children’s tale Duck! Rabbit! – one of Archie’s favourite books.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan celebrate Archie's birthday in lockdown [Video]

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan celebrate Archie's birthday in lockdown

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan celebrate Archie's birthday in lockdown Archie has been showered with birthday messages as he spends his first birthday in lockdown. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are..

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor's first year [Video]

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor's first year

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, celebrates his first birthday on May 6. He is the son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and arrived in 2019, weighing 7lb 3oz. He is the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh’s..

Harry and Meghan mark son’s 1st birthday with charity video

LONDON (AP) — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released a video of Meghan reading to their son as they mark Archie’s 1st birthday and promote a campaign...
Seattle Times

Prince William, Kate Middleton and More Wish Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Son Archie a Happy Birthday

Happy birthday, Archie Harrison! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son turned 1 year old on Wednesday. The proud parents marked the major milestone by posting a...
E! Online

