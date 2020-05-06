Meghan Markle reads "Duck! Rabbit!" in video for son Archie's first birthday
Wednesday, 6 May 2020 () Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, celebrated their son Archie’s first birthday with a new video released on Wednesday morning. Harry is behind the camera recording as Markle reads a children’s book, “Duck! Rabbit!” aloud to Archie. The video is part of a charity campaign for Save the Children, a group that aims to improve the lives of millions of children around the world.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have marked their son’s first birthday by posting a video of Meghan reading to a beaming Archie. With her son in her lap and proud father Harry behind the camera, Meghan holds the classic children’s tale Duck! Rabbit! – one of Archie’s favourite books.
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan celebrate Archie's birthday in lockdown Archie has been showered with birthday messages as he spends his first birthday in lockdown. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are..
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:15Published