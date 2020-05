US raises questions over Maduro’s involvement in alleged kidnap plot against him Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

In the aftermath of the rogue attempt by private contractors on Sunday to capture Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro, U.S. government officials are pointing to the beleaguered regime’s efforts to spurn a “disinformation” campaign designed to deflect against their growing number of human rights abuses. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this N_AmerSolutions RT @Alpha_57: US raises questions over Maduro's involvement in alleged kidnap plot against him https://t.co/RoLLuad2al #FoxNews 6 days ago Alpha_57🇺🇸🇵🇷🇮🇱 US raises questions over Maduro's involvement in alleged kidnap plot against him https://t.co/RoLLuad2al #FoxNews 6 days ago Yuvo 🌟🌟🌟 UPDATE: US raises questions over Maduro’s involvement in alleged kidnap plot against him #weightloss https://t.co/GMIJPbOqOn 6 days ago presshub_us [ foxnews] US raises questions over Maduro’s involvement in alleged kidnap plot against him https://t.co/DqmS5isAIL 6 days ago Katie Yee⭐⭐⭐TEAM JESUS➕🙏❤🇺🇸😀 RT @MarycYee3: US raises questions over Maduro’s involvement in alleged kidnap plot against him https://t.co/7UOUQED5IO 6 days ago NewsfeedsMedia US raises questions over Maduro’s involvement in alleged kidnap plot against him https://t.co/6hbvCQ9XXy 1 week ago FRANCISCO US raises questions over Maduro’s involvement in alleged kidnap plot against him https://t.co/S7Li2PRVje 1 week ago Katie Yee⭐⭐⭐TEAM JESUS➕🙏❤🇺🇸😀 US raises questions over Maduro’s involvement in alleged kidnap plot against him https://t.co/7UOUQED5IO 1 week ago