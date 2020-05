Recent related videos from verified sources Hundreds evacuated from 48-storey skyscraper fire in United Arab Emirates



First responders rushed to face a major fire that broke out in a residential skyscraper in Sharjah on May 5. Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50 Published 15 hours ago Residential tower engulfed in flames in UAE



Firefighters brought under control a fire that broke out at a residential tower in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday night (May 5), Sharjah's government media office said. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:37 Published 1 day ago You Might Like

Tweets about this