Recent related videos from verified sources COVID-19 relief money going to Native American tribes



Announcement follows court battle; $8 billion set aside. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 02:34 Published 13 hours ago Native American leaders describe challenges in controlling spread of COVID-19



The Native American community has been one segment of Arizona's population most significantly impacted by COVID-19 -- the Navajo Nation alone has seen close to 2,000 cases. Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 00:58 Published 6 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Native American Tribes Sue Over Coronavirus Stimulus Aid A dispute among native populations over $8 billion in federal coronavirus relief has delayed aid to tribes that are among the hardest-hit by Covid-19.

NYTimes.com 5 days ago



Ruling due Monday in tribal case over virus relief funding At least 15 Native American tribes across the country, including in Washington state, have sued the Treasury Department, saying funding should go only to the 574...

Seattle Times 1 week ago



