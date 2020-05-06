Global  

Uber to Lay Off About 14% of Its Employees

Newsy Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
Uber to Lay Off About 14% of Its EmployeesWatch VideoUber announced Wednesday it will lay off 3,700 employees as the ride-hailing industry continues to struggle amid the pandemic.

In a filing with the Secuirities and Exchange Commission, Uber said the cuts will come to its customer support and recruiting teams, representing an estimated 14 percent of its staff.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Uber plans to layoff 3,700 full-time employees

Uber plans to layoff 3,700 full-time employees 00:21

 Uber says it's cutting about 14% of its workforce, about 3,700 employees. Uber is still operating during the pandemic, but right now not a lot of people need rides.

