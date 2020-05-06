Uber to Lay Off About 14% of Its Employees

Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Watch VideoUber announced Wednesday it will lay off 3,700 employees as the ride-hailing industry continues to struggle amid the pandemic.



In a filing with the Secuirities and Exchange Commission, Uber said the cuts will come to its customer support and recruiting teams, representing an estimated 14 percent of its staff.



