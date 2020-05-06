|
Uber to Lay Off About 14% of Its Employees
Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
Watch VideoUber announced Wednesday it will lay off 3,700 employees as the ride-hailing industry continues to struggle amid the pandemic.
In a filing with the Secuirities and Exchange Commission, Uber said the cuts will come to its customer support and recruiting teams, representing an estimated 14 percent of its staff.
Uber says it's cutting about 14% of its workforce, about 3,700 employees. Uber is still operating during the pandemic, but right now not a lot of people need rides.
