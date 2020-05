3D Printing Used To Prepare For Lung Operation On Young Girl Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

An anaesthesia team in Israel has become one of the first to use 3D printing and virtual reality to produce an exact model of the airway of a 7-year-old girl in order to prepare properly for an operation to remove part of her lung. This pioneering report is published in this month’s edition of the European Journal of... 👓 View full article

