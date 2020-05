Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said he has informed the remaining parties to the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive plan of Action, that an extension of a UN arms embargo on Iran – which must be lifted under the JCPOA- would have dire consequences.



Addressing a cabinet session on Wednesday, Rouhani made it... 👓 View full article