Boris Johnson says UK needs 'idea of what's coming' in coronavirus lockdown, as he eyes easing restrictions

FOXNews.com Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
Speaking from the House of Parliament Wednesday, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he wants the country to have “an idea of what’s coming” starting Monday, in easing coronavirus lockdown regulations.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: What will Britain’s post-lockdown workplaces look like?

 As the UK’s coronavirus cases begin to stabilise, calls for an end to the nation’s strict lockdown rules continue to grow. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to reveal a road map next Sunday, detailing exactly how restrictions will be eased in order for Britons to safely return to work. But...

