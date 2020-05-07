Boris Johnson says UK needs 'idea of what's coming' in coronavirus lockdown, as he eyes easing restrictions

FlaShBloG Live Entertainment © #ad3729b1bd5f5575b3538f101e17d70b Boris Johnson says UK needs 'idea of what's coming' in coronavirus lockdown, as h… https://t.co/QlOwNJWqLu 37 minutes ago john RT @SkyNews: Bob, from Milton Keynes, asks why some residents from care homes can't be moved into hospitals. Dr Doyle says there needs to… 3 hours ago Chrismary uwa RT @LBC: Keir Starmer says there needs to be a "robust national plan" for protective equipment for when people return to work. Boris Johns… 11 hours ago Unite the Centre Ground RT @LBCNews: Keir Starmer says there needs to be a "robust national plan" for protective equipment for when people return to work. Boris J… 12 hours ago LBC Keir Starmer says there needs to be a "robust national plan" for protective equipment for when people return to wor… https://t.co/asO8eBCyis 13 hours ago LBC News Keir Starmer says there needs to be a "robust national plan" for protective equipment for when people return to wor… https://t.co/7YdQgJXjWb 13 hours ago