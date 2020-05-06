How To Plant A Mary Garden

Wednesday, 6 May 2020 () By Mary Farrow and Kate Olivera
Because of the ongoing pandemic, most Catholic parishes in the United States have had to forgo a treasured spring tradition this year: crowning Mary with flowers to honor her during the Marian month of May.
But planting a Mary garden can be another way of honoring the Blessed Virgin Mary...
Courtesy: BBC/Blue Peter| Captain Tom Moore has been awarded a gold Blue Peter badge for his fundraising efforts for the NHS. The war veteran, who walked 100 lengths of his garden, raised more than £30 million by the time he celebrated his 100th birthday last Thursday. He was appointed as an...
Expect unsettled weather conditions Monday, with cloudy skies and showers possible in the afternoon and early evening. Highs will range from the low 60s along the coast, to the 70s inland. Mary Lee has..