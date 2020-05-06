Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How To Plant A Mary Garden

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
By Mary Farrow and Kate Olivera

Because of the ongoing pandemic, most Catholic parishes in the United States have had to forgo a treasured spring tradition this year: crowning Mary with flowers to honor her during the Marian month of May.

But planting a Mary garden can be another way of honoring the Blessed Virgin Mary...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Captain Tom Moore awarded with gold Blue Peter badge for being ‘beacon of light’

Captain Tom Moore awarded with gold Blue Peter badge for being ‘beacon of light’ 00:54

 Courtesy: BBC/Blue Peter| Captain Tom Moore has been awarded a gold Blue Peter badge for his fundraising efforts for the NHS. The war veteran, who walked 100 lengths of his garden, raised more than £30 million by the time he celebrated his 100th birthday last Thursday. He was appointed as an...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

BODY CAM movie [Video]

BODY CAM movie

BODY CAM movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: While investigating the bizarre murder of a fellow officer, veteran Renee Lomito (Mary J. Blige) discovers a mysterious figure in their body cam footage...

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:31Published
Monday Morning Weather Forecast With Mary Lee [Video]

Monday Morning Weather Forecast With Mary Lee

Expect unsettled weather conditions Monday, with cloudy skies and showers possible in the afternoon and early evening. Highs will range from the low 60s along the coast, to the 70s inland. Mary Lee has..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:30Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Flowers of the fairest: How to plant a Mary garden

Denver Newsroom, May 6, 2020 / 04:49 pm (CNA).- Because of the ongoing pandemic, most Catholic parishes in the United States have had to forgo a treasured spring...
CNA


Tweets about this